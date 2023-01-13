Stream Sear’s dark, metallic hardcore song “III”

Sear share members with Charleston screamo band To Forget, but their own music is grindier and more metallic, taking influence from such bands as Portrayal of Guilt, Wolves in the Throne Room, and Slint. Their debut EP comes out January 23 via Tomb Tree Tapes, and member Austin says it's "probably the most personal project I’ve ever been a part of."

"This record is about the grief I’ve felt about my dog Buster’s passing in November of ‘21," Austin continues. "Lyrically, it deals a lot with my intrapersonal problems and my unhealthy coping mechanisms the following months after his death."

Your first taste is the pulverizing track "III," which makes its premiere right here: