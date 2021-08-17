Stream Seattle sludge metallers Heiress’ new song “Unsettler” off first album in 5 years

As mentioned, Seattle post-hardcore/sludge band Heiress (featuring current and former members of Himsa, Undertow, Blightmaker, and more) will release their first album in five years, Distant Fires, on October 1 via Satanik Royalty Records (pre-order). The album was recorded by Scott Evans (who's worked with Minsk, Kowloon Walled City, Floor, and more) and mastered by Brad Boatright, and it was the band's first album recorded as a four-piece.

They recently released lead single "All Ends," and we're now premiering second single "Unsettler," a crushing dose of punk-infused sludge metal that should appeal to fans of Neurosis, High On Fire, early Mastodon, etc. "This song represents a personal struggle in witnessing the desecration of something one reveres and holds so close to the heart," vocalist John Pettibone tells us. "Relying on and celebrating the moments and memories from the past."

Listen and stream previous single "All Ends" below...

Tracklist

All Ends

Collides

Once Was

Beyond Devotions

Quiet Tension

Straying Eye

Unsettler

Surviving You