Stream Sentinel’s (Mindforce, Restraining Order, Age of Apocalypse, etc) debut EP

Sentinel is a new hardcore band with some very familiar faces. As Stereogum points out, their lineup includes vocalist Ace Stallings (Mutually Assured Destruction, Break Away), guitarists Mike Shaw (Mindforce and Jack Xiques (Age of Apocalypse, Colossus, Pillars of Ivory), bassist Evan Schlomann (Casket Architects), and drummer Will Hirst (Restraining Order). That's one hell of a lineup, and it should come as no surprise that a band with a résumé like this can churn out badass hardcore.

They've just dropped their debut EP Sense of Dread, featuring seven original songs and a cover of Japanese hardcore band Bastard's 1992 song "Dear Cops," and it finds them offering up heavy, chunky, '90s-style hardcore with some definite '80s thrash and NWOBHM influence, though not in the traditional "crossover" sense. They feel much more like a hardcore band than a metal band, and they combine this stuff in a way that doesn't just feel rehashed or retro. The whole thing rips, as you can hear for yourself below.