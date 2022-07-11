Stream Show Me The Body’s new song & watch videos of their NYC fest

Show Me The Body hosted and headlined the first-ever, CORPUS-produced In Broad Daylight festival at Knockdown Center in Queens yesterday (7/10), and during their set they debuted a new song called "Loose Talk," which has now been officially released. The song burns with the refrain "Loose talking, see a dead man walking," and builds to an awesome climax and a sudden end. It's an exciting direction for the genre-defying trio to take. Watch the music video below, and check out some footage from last night's major event at Knockdown Center, including videos of SMTB and Soul Glo.

SMTB's Half-A-USA tour starts tomorrow in Columbus, OH, and includes the LA edition of LA In Broad Daylight on Saturday (7/16) at the Belasco Theater. They're joined by Soul Glo and WiFiGawd all summer. Check out all dates, plus the lineup for LA In Broad Daylight, below.

Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan is on a new track that's out today too: a guest-filled Folly cover.

Upcoming Live Dates

*No Soul Glo

7/12 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba

7/13 - Kansas City, MO @ Recordbar

7/14 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

7/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ CORPUS PRESENTS: LA IBD

7/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

7/22 - Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks

7/23 - Austin, TX @ Sunny's Backyard

7/24 - Houston, TX @ The End

7/26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

7/27 - Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

7/28 - Bakersfield, CA @ Temblor Brew

7/29 - Oakland, CA @ Starline

7/30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Sound & Fury

8/1 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

8/3 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

8/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

8/5 - Tacoma, WA @ Real Art Tacoma

8/6 - Portland, OR @ Polaris*

8/7 - Boise, ID @ Shredder*

8/8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive

8/9 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

8/11 - Louisville, KY @ Portal

8/12 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

8/13 - Baltimore, MD @ DIY

8/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas at Resorts World

9/30 - 10/2 - Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

CORPUS PRESENTS: LA IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

JULY 16, THE BELASCO THEATER

HUMAN GARBAGE

HOOK

LA PREGUNTA

POSTERBOY 2000

PRISON POSTUMO

ROLEX

RXK NEPHEW

SHOW ME THE BODY

SOUL GLO

WIFI GAWD

ZELOOPERZ