Stream skate punk vets Belvedere’s new LP ft. members of Less Than Jake & Protest the Hero

Between new (good!) Useless ID and Jughead's Revenge songs, and promising new bands like Oh The Humanity!, '90s-style skate punk is just in the air lately, and here's a great new album from one of the genre's most prolific, consistent bands: Calgary, AB's Belvedere. Hindsight is the Sixth Sense is the long-running band's sixth album and first in five years, and it's out today on Thousand Islands Records (North America) and Lockjaw Records (UK/EU). It also features guest vocals from fellow lifers Roger Lima (Less Than Jake) on "Comrade" and Rody Walker (Protest the Hero) on "Automate," as well as Dylan Toews of newer band Wolfrik on "Memento Mori."

If you've been following Belvedere over the years, you probably have an idea of what to expect -- razor sharp riffage, addictive shout-sung hooks -- but this might actually be the most crisply-produced Belvedere album yet, and even if the songwriting sounds like the Y2K era, the urgency in these songs is fresh and palpable. If you aren't familiar with Belvedere, features from members of Less Than Jake and Protest the Hero should give you a pretty good idea of what to expect. They exist right in between the former's pop smarts and the latter's bulletproof fretwork. Stream the full album below.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom