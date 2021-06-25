Stream Skatune Network’s pop covers LP ft. We Are The Union, Eichlers, Insignificant Other & more

Skatune Network, the ska covers project of Jeremy Hunter (who also plays in We Are The Union and makes original solo material as JER), has released a pop covers album called burn the billboard featuring a ton of cool guests from the ska and DIY communities. That includes We Are The Union on a cover of Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" as well as on one of Charli XCX's "1999" alongside Eichlers; plus Insignificant Other on covers of Doja Cat's "Say So" and Carly Rae Jepsen's "Emotion," Woolbright on a cover of Cascada's "Everytime We Touch," Get Tuff on Britney Spears' "Toxic" and the 100 gecs ska song "Stupid Horse," Suzie True on Taylor Swift's "Blank Space," and more. It also includes Skatune Network's previously released cover of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" (which predates The Interrupters' ska cover of the same song), Childish Gambino's "Redbone," and more. It's a very fun project, as you can hear for yourself by streaming it below...

