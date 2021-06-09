Stream Slow Fire Pistol’s new screamo/hardcore EP on Triple B, ‘Rabbit Town Blues’

Last year, Atlanta screamo/hardcore band Slow Fire Pistol (ex-Dead In The Dirt, Foundation) released a killer split single with Portrayal of Guilt, and now they've released their own new EP, Rabbit Town Blues, on Triple B Records (vinyl pre-order). It covers a lot of ground throughout its brief running time, trekking through raw, chaotic, '90s-style screamo, fast driving hardcore, melodic emo, towering post-rock, and more. There's a little something for everyone, and Slow Fire Pistol blend it seamlessly. If you like hardcore-derived music of any kind, you can and should give this a listen below.

