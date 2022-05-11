Stream sludge trio WOORMS’ new album ‘Fatalismo’

Louisiana noise rock/sludge metal trio WOORMS are releasing their third album, Fatalismo, this Friday (5/13) via Today Is The Day leader Steve Austin's SuperNova Records (pre-order). Steve Austin also produced it and sings guest vocals on "This Is Nothing Short Of Character Assassination," and you can hear TITD's influence on WOORMS' raw, sludgy sound, as well as that of bands like the Melvins, Unsane, Kyuss, and others of that ilk. Speaking about the LP, WOORMS' Joey Carbo tells us:

This new album has a lot to offer that the others did not, musical territory that we haven���t explored before. It’s a groovier record; oh, it hits the ground hauling ass, but there’s a lot of groove there. I also think we were a tiny bit more restrained with our usual strangeness. We just wanted to make a different kind of record than the others and we definitely did that.

The record's not officially out for a couple days, but we're premiering a full stream right here:

WOORMS -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/17/2022 Mid City Ballroom – Baton Rouge, LA w/ Fauns

6/18/2022 Faust – San Antonio, TX w/ The Grasshopper Lies Heavy

9/17/2022 Movies & Music On The Lawn @ Baton Rouge Gallery – Baton Rouge, LA *performing Nosferatu