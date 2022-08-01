Stream Spite House’s new melodic post-hardcore song “Dying Leaves”

Montreal melodic hardcore/post-hardcore band Spite House are releasing their self-titled debut LP on August 26 via New Morality Zine (pre-order), and today brings second single "Dying Leaves." It follows lead single "Hope," which had kind of a Shed-era Title Fight vibe, and this one's a bit slower and almost has some untitled-era blink-182 vibes in those guitar patterns. It's also a very personal, sentimental song for vocalist/guitarist Maxime Lajoie, who says, "It is a song about the morning I last saw my father. I walked to school on November 2nd. A few moment’s later he left our house for the last time. He was wearing the same old clothes for a week (red clothes), I was 16 at the time and knew something was very weird and wrong, but couldn’t or didn’t know what to do about it. I’m not sure I’d go into more details of what happened, but we are releasing the song on what would’ve been his 70th birthday."

It's powerful, emotional stuff, and you can hear it below...