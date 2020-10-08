Stream “street doom” band R.I.P.’s new album ‘Dead End’

Self-proclaimed "street doom" band R.I.P. are releasing their new album Dead End this Friday (10/9) via RidingEasy Records (pre-order), and we're now premiering a stream of the full album. It was produced by the one and only Billy Anderson (who's worked with Melvins, Sleep, Jawbreaker, Swans, Eyehategod, Neurosis, and like a zillion other bands), and it's no surprise that Billy was able to get this band sounding as heavy and raw as this music calls for. Having started out as trad-doom revivalists, Dead End sees them speeding up and kinda sounding like a cross between Black Sabbath and Motorhead. Needless to say, these are rippers and you can hear them all below.