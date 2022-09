Suntouch House are a new metallic hardcore band from Jacksonville, FL who share members with Colonial Wound and Yashira, and they've just released their debut demo/EP, Demonstration, via DAZE (CD/cassette pre-order). It's got four bangers that pull from '90s stuff like Deadguy and Kiss It Goodbye, and Suntouch House do a ton of justice to that sound and put a fresh spin on it. Check it out below.