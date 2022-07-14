Stream Swedish melodic hardcore band Speedway’s new EP ‘Paradise’

Swedish melodic hardcore band Speedway put out their killer self-titled debut EP on Triple B Records back in 2020, then in 2021 they signed to Revelation Records and put out the live session EP When If Not Now? (Far Apart cover included). They contributed the new song "Dethroned" to Swedish hardcore fanzine Flubber's Flubber World comp earlier this year, and now they've dropped their sophomore EP, Paradise, on Revelation. It's just three songs, but these are the best songs Speedway have released yet. If you're into any era of melodic hardcore, from the Revolution Summer/youth crew era to current bands like One Step Closer and Praise and Anxious, you need the new Speedway EP in your life. Listen below.