Stream synthpunk/rap artist N8NOFACE’s new album ‘Homicide’

This Friday (4/29), N8NOFACE releases his new album Homicide via Blackhouse Records (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of it in this post. It's his fifth album in as many years, and like his past work, it finds him pulling equally from hip hop, Suicide, and shouty post-punk, and fusing it all together seamlessly. "I grew up around some guys living outside the lines of the law," he says. "When I first started doing this I called it Narco Punk. I’m not glorifying it, I’m giving both sides of the story. Telling the heartbreaking side of the dark side."

He's currently on tour with Ho99o9, whose own punk/rap fusion pairs well with N8, and that tour hits NYC on Saturday (4/30) at Bowery Ballroom. All remaining tour dates and a stream of N8's album below.

After Ho99o9's headlining tour ends, they'll join Slipknot and Cypress Hill on tour, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 20.

Ho99o9 / N8NOFACE -- 2022 Tour Dates

April 29 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd

April 30 - New York City - Bowery Ballroom

May 1 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall

May 2 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts

May 3 - Durham, NC - Motorco

May 4 - Atlanta - The Masquerade (HELL)

May 6 - West Palm Beach - Respectables

May 7 - Orlando - Henao

May 9 - Nashville - Exit/In

May 10 - Memphis - Growlers

May 12 - Dallas - The Loft

May 13 - Austin - SS Oblivion @ Cheer Up Charlies

May 14 - Houston - Satellite Bar