Stream synthpunk/rap artist N8NOFACE’s new album ‘Homicide’
This Friday (4/29), N8NOFACE releases his new album Homicide via Blackhouse Records (pre-order), and we're premiering a full stream of it in this post. It's his fifth album in as many years, and like his past work, it finds him pulling equally from hip hop, Suicide, and shouty post-punk, and fusing it all together seamlessly. "I grew up around some guys living outside the lines of the law," he says. "When I first started doing this I called it Narco Punk. I’m not glorifying it, I’m giving both sides of the story. Telling the heartbreaking side of the dark side."
He's currently on tour with Ho99o9, whose own punk/rap fusion pairs well with N8, and that tour hits NYC on Saturday (4/30) at Bowery Ballroom. All remaining tour dates and a stream of N8's album below.
After Ho99o9's headlining tour ends, they'll join Slipknot and Cypress Hill on tour, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on May 20.
Ho99o9 / N8NOFACE -- 2022 Tour Dates
April 29 - Washington D.C. - Songbyrd
April 30 - New York City - Bowery Ballroom
May 1 - Boston - Brighton Music Hall
May 2 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts
May 3 - Durham, NC - Motorco
May 4 - Atlanta - The Masquerade (HELL)
May 6 - West Palm Beach - Respectables
May 7 - Orlando - Henao
May 9 - Nashville - Exit/In
May 10 - Memphis - Growlers
May 12 - Dallas - The Loft
May 13 - Austin - SS Oblivion @ Cheer Up Charlies
May 14 - Houston - Satellite Bar