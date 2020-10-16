Stream T.I.’s new album ft. Benny the Butcher, Conway, Killer Mike, Rapsody, Jadakiss & more

King of the South T.I. has released a new 20-song album The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend is Back Running Atlanta), on Grand Hustle/EMPIRE, and it's absolutely loaded with awesome guests, including Griselda members Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher (the latter of whom is on the same song as Jadakiss), as well as Killer Mike, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, 42 Dugg, Mozzy, Jeremih, Young Thug, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, John Legend, and more. It's long, but there's a lot of cool stuff on there. Stream it here:

Benny the Butcher also released his own great new album Burden of Proof today, and he's also on the song "Spirit of Griselda" off Sheek Louch's new album. Sheek's LOX groupmates Jadakiss and Styles P join him for a song on that album too. Stream that as well:

--