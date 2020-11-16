Stream Tennessee emo/folk singer/songwriter Faith Holt’s debut album ‘The Difference’

Faith Holt is an up and coming singer/songwriter from Tennessee who makes folky, emo-tinged indie rock in the spirit of Bright Eyes, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, etc. She has singles dating back to 2016, and she just released her debut album The Difference on Chillwavve Records (cassette pre-order). The album "focuses on the concept of the difference you feel and didn’t know existed prior to losing the happiness, paranoia the fall out will always come after finding it again, and also on the feeling of it being a cycle that seems to inevitably repeat," Faith says.

"They say you don't know what you have until it's gone," she continues. "Ultimately, The Difference is a reference to the void you feel after losing something or someone. It was missing before you had it and you just didn't know any different and with time you gain perspective. The songs grapple with the fear of happiness that results from not wanting to experience 'the difference' you may be left with once it falls apart, which can keep you from enjoying the good times entirely. If happiness is an inevitable cycle that can’t really ever be achieved, all you have to remember is it will always come back around again."

Faith does a great job of conveying those feelings through these songs, and if you like the artists we compared Faith to above, you should definitely give this album a listen. Check it out:

