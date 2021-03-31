Stream Texas death-thrashers Steel Bearing Hand’s ripping new LP ‘Slay In Hell’

Dallas death-thrashers Steel Bearing Hand formed back in 2009, finally released their self-titled debut LP in 2015, and then parted ways with their original drummer. Now, six years and a new drummer later, they're finally set to release their sophomore LP Slay In Hell this Friday (4/2) via Carbonized Records (pre-order). We're premiering a full stream of it in this post.

"Slay in Hell represents years of blood, sweat, and tears and is the most accurate representation available of what has largely been an experience meant to be taken in person," the band tells us. "It’s the most potent distillation of the band’s essence to date, our syncretization of both style and execution. In short, THIS is Steel Bearing Hand."

Over the years, Steel Bearing Hand have gained comparisons to Celtic Frost, Venom, early Slayer, Motorhead, Possessed, Sodom, and more, and you can hear all of that coming through in this ass-kicking LP. The thrash riffage hits like a bolt of lightning, the solos are shredding but always crisp and melodic, and the gnarly vocals go from a blackened hardcore bark to a burly death metal growl with plenty of venomous variety in between. Like a lot of Texas thrash (Power Trip, Frozen Soul, Creeping Death, etc), Steel Bearing Hand feel as much like a punk band as they do a metal band. It really comes through on the fast-paced songs that make up the bulk of the record, but the punk spirit remains even when they opt for 12 and a half minutes of death-doom on album closer "Ensanguined." The whole thing rips really fucking hard, as you can hear for yourself below.

