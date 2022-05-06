Stream Texas grungegazers Trauma Ray’s new EP ‘Transmissions’

Fort Worth, Texas band Trauma Ray make shoegazy grunge (or is it grungy shoegaze?) that sounds like it pulls from classic '90s bands like Hum, Failure, and The Smashing Pumpkins, and also would sit nicely next to more modern bands like Nothing, Cloakroom, and Superheaven. They just self-released their new EP Transmissions, which features four gargantuan sounding songs (three of which are near or past the six-minute mark), and it's very cool stuff. They nail the hazy atmosphere of shoegaze, but they also really really have riffs, which makes Transmissions not just atmospheric but also heavy and forceful. Stream it below.

