Stream the Blue Oyster Cult tribute LP ft. Mark Lanegan, Zeke, mems of Poison Idea, Kyuss & more

As mentioned, Ripple Music is releasing a Blue Oyster Cult tribute album this Friday (1/14) that was initiated by the late Poison Idea drummer Steve "Thee Slayer Hippy" Hanford, who appears on three tracks, alongside Mark Lanegan, Billy Anderson, Zeke, Mondo Generator, Spindrift, Year of the Cobra, Ape Machine, War Cloud, members of Kyuss, High On Fire, Quasi, Fu Manchu, Holy Grove, and more.

Blue Oyster Cult have always been more "metal-adjacent" than actual heavy metal, but their influence on the genre is undeniable -- from their heavier early material to their visuals -- and this metal-oriented comp puts a rawer, heavier spin on the band's classics. Yes, it includes big singles "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Godzilla," but it also includes earlier, more under-appreciated singles like "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll" and "Flaming Telepaths," and deeper cuts like "Transmaniacon MC," "Stairway to the Stars," "7 Screaming Diz-Busters," "Wings Wetted Down," "Dominance and Submission," "ME 262," "Tattoo Vampire," "Fireworks," and "Veteran of the Psychic Wars." It's a very cool comp, and you don't have to wait until Friday to hear it. A full stream premieres below. Pre-order it here.

Tracklist

Side 1:

1) "ME 262" - Mondo Machine

2) "Flaming Telepaths" - Great Electric Quest

3) "Dominance and Submission" - Cosmo-Daemonic Telegraph Company featuring Mark Lanegan, Nick Oliveri and Sam Coomes

4) "Godzilla" - Howling Giant featuring Bob Balch

Side 2:

1) "Transmaniacon MC" - Tony Reed (Mos Generator) with Thee Slayer Hippy

2) "Wings Wetted Down" - IT featuring Andrea Vidal

3) "Tattoo Vampire" - Mondo Generator with Thee Slayer Hippy

4) "Veteran of the Psychic Wars" - Ape Machine

5) "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll" - Zeke with Jeff Matz

Side 3:

1) "Stairway to the Stars" - War Cloud featuring Janiece Gonzalez

2) "Fireworks" - Year of the Cobra with Thee Slayer Hippy

3) "7 Screaming Diz-Busters" - Fetish

4) "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" - Spindrift