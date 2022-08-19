Stream The Comet Is Coming’s (Shabaka Hutchings) new song “LUCID DREAMER”

London trio The Comet Is Coming -- aka Shabaka Hutchings (also of Shabaka and the Ancestors and Sons of Kemet), Dan Leavers (Danalogue), and Max Hallett (Betamax) -- are gearing up to release their anticipated third album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam on 9/23 via Impulse! (pre-order), and here's second single "LUCID DREAMER." Shabaka's sax gives the song the jazz feel that he's best known for, but "LUCID DREAMER" really moves beyond that genre into far-out, spacey, psychedelic territory that's nearly impossible to categorize. Speaking about this cosmic track, Betamax says, "Wake up to the inner world - Swim through the waters of sensation - Open the doors of perception - Make peace with your pain." There you have it. Listen and check out the visualizer below.

The Comet Is Coming also have an upcoming US tour that hits NYC on October 22 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates are listed below.

The Comet Is Coming -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 24 – Bentonville, AR, USA – Format Festival

September 25 – Nashville, TN, USA – Basement East

September 26 – Atlanta, GA, USA – Terminal West

September 27 – Vancouver, BC, Canada – Rickshaw Theatre

September 30 – Seattle, WA, USA – Crocodile Showroom

October 01 – Portland, OR, USA – Revolution Hall

October 03 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 04 – San Francisco, CA, USA – The Independent

October 05 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – El Rey Theater

October 13 – Chicago, IL, USA – Thalia Hall

October 14 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Axis Club

October 15 – Montreal, QC, Canada – Fairmount Theater

October 18 – Boston, MA, USA – Crystal Ballroom

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Underground Arts

October 20 – Washington, DC, USA – Union Stage

October 22 – New York, NY, USA – Bowery Ballroom