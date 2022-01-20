Stream The Dollyrots’ new indie pop punk ripper “Too Fun For My Health”

Florida pop punk vets The Dollyrots have been going strong for two decades, with releases on Lookout!, Joan Jett's Blackheart Records, and more, and now they're set to release Down The Rabbit Hole, a 24-track collection of B-sides, rarities, and covers (of Rancid, Ramones, The Undertones, Generation X, Katrina & the Waves, Tom Petty, The Crystals, and more), on Friday (1/21) via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records (pre-order). Ahead of the release, we're premiering the song "Too Fun For My Health," a catchy ripper that sounds like classic Dollyrots and also fits right in with today's wave of indie pop punk.

“We wrote 'Too Fun For My Health” as a song about tour, band life, and excess," the band says. "In light of the last couple years it’s obviously taken on a different relevancy. We hope it can remind people to play it safe out there, but also be reminded of a time when some of the worst things for your health were your friend’s bad habits."

Listen and check out the tracklist, list of upcoming tour dates, and previous single below...

Tracklist

1. Too Fun For My Health

2. Cloud Ten

3. Just Like All The Rest

4. Vibration

5. Little Miss Impossible

6. Get Radical (Dark Version)

7. Be My Leia (Electric)

8. Rebel Angel

9. Super Mega Ultraviolet

10. Valentine's Day

11. Penny (Alt Version)

12. Nobody Else (Alt Version)

13. Breed

14. Stay

15. Ruby Soho

16. High School Never Ends

17. Walking On Sunshine

18. Da Doo Ron Ron/The Sponge/I Wanna Be Sedated

19. Punk Rock Girls

20. American Girl

21. Earth Angel

22. Dancing With Myself

23. Teenage Kicks

24. Do You Love Me

The Dollyrots -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ The Von Tramps

March 10 Reggie’s Rock Club Chicago, IL

March 11 VFW Post 246 Minneapolis, MN

March 12 X-Ray Arcade Milwaukee, WI

March 13 Beachland Cleveland, OH

March 14 Rumba Café Columbus, OH

March 15 The Melody Inn Indianapolis, IN

March 16 Old Rock House St Louis, MO

March 17 Nightshop Bloomington, IL

March 18 The Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI

March 19 Southgate House Newport, KY

w/ Bowling for Soup & Lit

April 12 Empress Ballroom Blackpool, UK

April 13 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, UK

April 14 Grimsby Auditorium Grimsby, UK

April 15 Scarborough Spa Scarborough, UK

April 16 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, UK

April 17 O2 Academy Bournemouth Bournemouth, UK

April 18 Riviera International Centre Torquay, UK

April 19 Brangwyn Hall Swansea, UK

April 21 De La Warr Pavilion Bexhill On Sea, UK

April 22 Winter Gardens Margate, UK

April 23 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

w/ Buzzcocks, The Dictators, & more

Thursday, August 18 - August 23 Great Rock n Roll Sea Cruise Athens, Greece

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom