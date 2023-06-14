Stream The Drowns & The Last Gang’s new split single
Two West Coast punk bands, Seattle's The Drowns and LA's The Last Gang, are teaming up to release a split 7" on Pirates Press Records. It's got one new song from each band, and we're premiering those songs right here. The Drowns' "Subculture Rock 'N' Roll" is a gritty, swaggering ripper that kinda sounds like Fucked Up covering AC/DC, and The Last Gang's "Pleaser" uses catchy '90s-style skate punk to take on the culture of superficial beauty standards. Check both out below.
The Last Gang begin their tour supporting Mad Caddies in Buffalo tonight (6/14), and that hits Brooklyn Monarch on Friday (6/16) and Long Island's Spotlight on Saturday (6/17). All dates are listed below.
The Drowns also have upcoming tour dates and those are listed below too.
The Last Gang -- 2023 Tour Dates
06/14/2023 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk*
06/15/2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*
06/16/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch*
06/17/2023 - Long Island, NY - Spotlight*
06/18/2023 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage*
06/20/2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Bunker*
06/21/2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*
06/23/2023 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge
06/25/2023 - Columbus, OH - Legend Valley
07/22/2023 - Tacoma, WA - LeMay - America's Car Museum
09/30/2023 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park
* - supporting Mad Caddies
--
The Drowns -- 2023 Tour Dates
06/23/2023 - Dortmund, Germany – Youth Brigade Festival at FZW
06/24/2023 - Aulendorf, Germany - irReal
06/25/2023 - Tabor, Czech Republic – Mighty Sounds Festival
06/27/2023 - Mogilno, Poland – Spichlerz Zbozowy
06/28/2023 - Halle, Germany – Alte Schule
06/29/2023 - Leipzig, Germany – Conne Island
06/30/2023 - Saarbrücken, Germany – Studio 30
07/01/2023 - München, Germany – Glockenwerkstart
07/02/2023 - Wien, Austria – RHIZ
07/03/2023 - Innsbruck, Austria – Club P.M.K.
07/04/2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo
07/05/2023 - Stuttgart, Germany – JuHa West
07/06/2023 - Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central
07/07/2023 - Bocholt, Germany – Vogelhaus
07/08/2023 - Münster, Germany - Heile Welt
07/09/2023 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock Festival
07/10/2023 - Liege, Belgium – Peniche Legia
07/11/2023 - Aachen, Germany - Wild Rover
07/12/2023 - Groninigen, Netherlands – Nachtcafe Warhol
07/13/2023 - Berlin, Germany – Wild at Heart
07/14/2023 - Köln, Germany – Sonic Ballroom
07/15/2023 - Bochum, Germany - Trompete
07/23/2023 - Tacoma, WA - LeMay-America’s Car Museum - Punk In Drublic Festival
8/03/2023-8/05/2023 - Blackpool, UK - Rebellion Festival