Stream The Drowns & The Last Gang’s new split single

Two West Coast punk bands, Seattle's The Drowns and LA's The Last Gang, are teaming up to release a split 7" on Pirates Press Records. It's got one new song from each band, and we're premiering those songs right here. The Drowns' "Subculture Rock 'N' Roll" is a gritty, swaggering ripper that kinda sounds like Fucked Up covering AC/DC, and The Last Gang's "Pleaser" uses catchy '90s-style skate punk to take on the culture of superficial beauty standards. Check both out below.

The Last Gang begin their tour supporting Mad Caddies in Buffalo tonight (6/14), and that hits Brooklyn Monarch on Friday (6/16) and Long Island's Spotlight on Saturday (6/17). All dates are listed below.

The Drowns also have upcoming tour dates and those are listed below too.

The Last Gang -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/14/2023 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk*

06/15/2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall*

06/16/2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Monarch*

06/17/2023 - Long Island, NY - Spotlight*

06/18/2023 - Baltimore, MD - Sound Stage*

06/20/2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Bunker*

06/21/2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade*

06/23/2023 - Nashville, TN - Cobra Lounge

06/25/2023 - Columbus, OH - Legend Valley

07/22/2023 - Tacoma, WA - LeMay - America's Car Museum

09/30/2023 - St. Petersburg, FL - Vinoy Park

* - supporting Mad Caddies

--

The Drowns -- 2023 Tour Dates

06/23/2023 - Dortmund, Germany – Youth Brigade Festival at FZW

06/24/2023 - Aulendorf, Germany - irReal

06/25/2023 - Tabor, Czech Republic – Mighty Sounds Festival

06/27/2023 - Mogilno, Poland – Spichlerz Zbozowy

06/28/2023 - Halle, Germany – Alte Schule

06/29/2023 - Leipzig, Germany – Conne Island

06/30/2023 - Saarbrücken, Germany – Studio 30

07/01/2023 - München, Germany – Glockenwerkstart

07/02/2023 - Wien, Austria – RHIZ

07/03/2023 - Innsbruck, Austria – Club P.M.K.

07/04/2023 - Zürich, Switzerland - Dynamo

07/05/2023 - Stuttgart, Germany – JuHa West

07/06/2023 - Weinheim, Germany – Cafe Central

07/07/2023 - Bocholt, Germany – Vogelhaus

07/08/2023 - Münster, Germany - Heile Welt

07/09/2023 - Gierle, Belgium - Sjock Festival

07/10/2023 - Liege, Belgium – Peniche Legia

07/11/2023 - Aachen, Germany - Wild Rover

07/12/2023 - Groninigen, Netherlands – Nachtcafe Warhol

07/13/2023 - Berlin, Germany – Wild at Heart

07/14/2023 - Köln, Germany – Sonic Ballroom

07/15/2023 - Bochum, Germany - Trompete

07/23/2023 - Tacoma, WA - LeMay-America’s Car Museum - Punk In Drublic Festival

8/03/2023-8/05/2023 - Blackpool, UK - Rebellion Festival