Stream the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ OST ft. Jay-Z/Nipsey Hussle song, Black Thought, Rakim, more

Judas and the Black Messiah is out today on HBO Max, and the stacked soundtrack has hit streaming services. It includes a collaboration between Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle ("What It Feels Like"), as well as collabs from Nas & Hit-Boy ("EPMD"), Smino & Saba ("Plead The .45th"), Masego, JID & Rapsody ("Somethin' Ain't Right"), and more, and songs from Black Thought, Rakim, A$AP Rocky, Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, H.E.R., Lil Durk, G Herbo, BJ the Chicago Kid, SiR, and more. You can stream the full soundtrack below.

The film, which is based on the FBI and Chicago Police Department's role in the assassination of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, was directed by Shaka King and stars Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton and his fellow Get Out star Lakeith Stanfield as FBI informant William O'Neal.

