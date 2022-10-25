Stream The Real McKenzies’ new punk rendition of sea shanty “Leave Her Johnny”

As mentioned, Celtic punk vets The Real McKenzies are releasing a new album of punk renditions of classic sea shanties including multiple pieces by Scottish poet/lyricist Robert Burns called Songs Of The Highland, Songs Of The Sea on November 18 via Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). We're premiering new single "Leave Her Johnny," of which singer Paul McKenzie says:

"Leave Her Johnny” is a song that has resonated with me throughout my life, as it was taught to me as a wee toy lad by my Gran. The song is about the many dilemmas that may be brought on by being away for long periods of time. Be it by land, sea, or air, touring puts pressure on every relationship. “Leave Her Johnny” encapsulates the melancholy feelings of a true sailor disembarking to the sea.

This song sounds great with the Real McKenzies spin on it, and Paul really sings it like he means it. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Scotland The Brave

2. A Red, Red Rose

3. Ye Jacobites By Name

4. The Green Hills of Tyrol

5. Leave Her Johnny

6. My Heart's In the Highlands

7. Sloop John B

8. Drunken Sailor

9. The Bonnie Ship The Diamond

10. Dead Man's Chest

11. Swansea Town

12. Blow The Man Down