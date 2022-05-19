Stream The Shenandoah Electric Company’s (Octaves, Pianos Become the Teeth) “N. Howard St”

The Shenandoah Electric Company is a new band fronted by former Octaves guitarist Wes Young that also features Pianos Become the Teeth members Michael York and David Haik. And through all three members are best known for playing in post-hardcore bands, this band has more of an atmospheric Americana feel, with songs that would fit in next to anything from Springsteen to Band of Horses to Orville Peck. Their debut album LP1 comes out June 3 via Pax Aeternum (pre-order) and we're premiering its third single, "N. Howard St."

Speaking about the new song, Wes tells us, "'N. Howard St.' is about one of our most beloved venues in Baltimore. The song started from a creative set of chords Mike initially wrote and we re-arranged several times. While the whole thing sounds pretty straightforward, it actually has a total linear feel where there’s not many repeating parts. There was a time that we were all worried that the Ottobar was going to close the doors forever and I felt I had to say something about a place we all loved so much. I played my first show there in the city, held hands with my wife for the first time, got thrown out of there for underage drinking for the first time, and was mugged for the first time all at the same place. Thankfully, the light has not gone out yet on Howard Street."

Listen to the new song and the two previous singles below...

-