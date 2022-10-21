Stream the Sleater-Kinney tribute LP ft. St. Vincent, Low, Wilco, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, more

Sleater-Kinney's Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is here, with covers of every song on the classic 1997 album by St. Vincent, Wilco, Margo Price, TV On The Radio's Tunde Adebimpe, Self Esteem, Courtney Barnett, Black Belt Eagle Scout, The Linda Lindas, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Tyler Cole, Big Joanie, Low, and NNAMDÏ. Pretty much every contributor makes their cover their own, and it's very cool to hear these iconic songs re-interpreted by such a great, eclectic cast. Stream the whole thing below.

