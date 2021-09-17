Stream Thrice’s new album ‘Horizons / East’

Get a vinyl copy of Thrice's new album in our store.

Post-hardcore veterans Thrice are back today with Horizons / East, their third album since reuniting in 2015 and 11th overall. This one was self-produced, and as previewed on the pre-release singles, this one finds them leaning more heavily into their proggy alternative side than their last album. It's an album that pulls from influences like the space rock of Cave In's Jupiter and Radiohead's subtle art rock intricacies, but in a way that unmistakably sounds like Thrice. It's one of their overall lighter records, but still very much a rock record. It's out now on Epitaph and you can stream the full thing below.

Thrice will support the album on tour with Touche Amore and Self Defense Family, including a stop at NYC's Terminal 5 on October 7 (tickets). All dates here.



