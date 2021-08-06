Stream Tinashe’s new album ‘333’ ft. Jeremih, Kaytranada, Kaash Paige, Buddy & more

After a rough ride with a major label who didn't understand her sound, alt-R&B pioneer Tinashe returned to the atmospheric, minimal sound of her early mixtapes with 2019's Songs For You, her first album since leaving her label and going independent. She keeps that going on her equally great new album 333, which came out today. It feels like Tinashe is being her truest self, with plenty of the ethereal types of songs she's always excelled at, and a few that find her pairing her airy vocals with clubby production. One of the early standouts is "X," a collaboration with another early adapter of the alt-R&B sound, Jeremih. Other guests include Kaytranada, Kaash Paige, Buddy, Wax Motif, and more. Stream the full album below.

Tinashe is also gearing up for a fall tour, including a show at NYC's Terminal 5 on September 30 (tickets).