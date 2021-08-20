Stream Tiwa Savage’s new EP ‘Water & Garri’ ft. Brandy, Nas, Amaarae & more

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage continues to push herself to the forefront of the Afrobeats movement, and she's staying prolific too. On the heels of last year's very good Celia, she's just put out a new five-song EP, Water & Garri, on Motown Records. It features veteran U.S. stars Nas and Brandy, as well as genre-defying Afro-fusionist Amaarae and fellow African artists Tay Iwar and Rich King, and it's a forward-thinking blend of transcontinental sounds, from Tiwa's homegrown Afrobeats to chilled-out American R&B. It's very cool stuff, as you can hear for yourself below.