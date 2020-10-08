Stream Troops of Doom’s (ex-Sepultura) killer ’80s-style death/thrash debut EP

The Troops of Doom is the new band led by guitarist Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz of The Mist, and who was in Sepultura for 1985's Bestial Devastation EP, their 1986 debut LP Morbid Visions, and part of the early writing process for 1987's Schizophrenia (including the 1990 bonus track "Troops of Doom," this new band's namesake). The band -- which also includes bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, graphic artist for Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, and more) -- intentionally hearken back to the evil, thrashy, proto-death metal sounds of early Sepultura (and to Sepultura's own influences from back then, like Celtic Frost), and Troops of Doom do it with extreme conviction.

Their debut EP The Rise Of Heresy features four originals and two new versions of Guedz-era Sepultura songs ("Bestial Devastation" and "Troops of Doom"). Guedz tells us:

I don't speak only for myself, but on behalf of the band, when I say that this moment of this first EP release is one of the most anticipated of our lives. It’s something really special for us and the result of a lot of dedication and sweat, especially when it comes to this critical and unusual moment for the entire world, when The Troops of Doom was born. It was something that I dreamed to do for long years and now, the project finally became reality, concrete and wonderful, where I can dedicate myself entirely. We hope everyone enjoys the record and I can say that this debut EP is just a small sample of what is to come. We are incredibly excited about this work and all awesome feedback we got, even beyond what we excepted, with thousands of great reviews and support, that gave us a killer boost. We are already working on new songs for the full-length album, scheduled for the second half of next year 2021. Stay tuned! For now listen the EP loud and I hope we can see on the road soon!

Guedz also previously talked a bit more about the vibe of this band when they released lead single "Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea," saying:

This first song is a trip back to the ‘old days,’ and the EP in general will bring listeners back to that nostalgic vibration, in a very good way, of course. We want to offer a full experience where the listener can feel as though they’re in time machine, exploring that primitive and nasty metal sound from the ‘80s, inspired by my own Sepultura years as well as all those iconic bands we love like Slayer, Kreator, Celtic Frost, Sodom, Possessed, and Death, among others. It’s a true homage to the old! That’s what we’re trying to revisit with this debut and I hope the diehard metalheads catch this and enjoy it, playing loud!

The EP officially comes out Friday (10/9) via Blood Blast (pre-order), but you don't have to wait until then to hear it. We're premiering a full stream right here:

Tracklist

1. Whispering Dead Words

2. Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea

3. The Confessional

4. The Rise Of Heresy

5. Bestial Devastation (Sepultura Cover)

6. Troops Of Doom (Sepultura Cover)

