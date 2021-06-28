Stream TURNSTILE’s new EP & short film, ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’

TURNSTILE recently returned with their first new song in over three years, "MYSTERY" (which we named one of the best punk songs of May), and then they hosted a series of film events at select theaters for something called TURNSTILE LOVE COLLECTION, which turned out to be their new EP and short film. The EP is officially out now, and it includes "MYSTERY," the ethereal soul/R&B interlude "NO SURPRISE," and two other boundary-pushing hardcore bangers: "HOLIDAY" and "T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)." Like "MYSTERY," The whole EP finds TURNSTILE picking up where 2018's excellent TIME & SPACE left off and continuing to push their visionary sound forward. Stream the whole thing and watch the film below.

TURNSTILE also have some upcoming shows, including West Coast dates with Show Me The Body and Never Ending Game, an Austin gig, and festivals.