Stream UK death metal band Celestial Sanctuary’s “The Lurid Glow of a Dead, Burning Body”

As mentioned, UK death metallers Celestial Sanctuary are releasing their sophomore album Insatiable Thirst For Torment on August 25 via Church Road (pre-order). The band produced, recorded, and mixed it themselves, and vocalist/guitarist Tom Cronin said they "wanted to create something that shows that we're 'not just another old school death metal band.'" That definitely comes across on new single "The Lurid Glow of a Dead, Burning Body," a song powered by crisp brutality and ambitious song structures that goes far beyond idol worship.

"It’s about someone discovering they have a fetish for the sight and smell of a body while it’s burning - and satisfying that craving by taking on this sorta vigilante role and getting themselves off on it at the same time," Tom tells us over email. "I feel the album in general has a lot more pace to it than our last album - it’s generally a faster, dare I say leaning into the thrashier side of death (NOT a death thrash record!!!) and this record leans into that the most I would say. Also that breakdown type bit towards the end of the song? My new favourite riff to play. Can’t wait to see necks break to that."

The song premieres in this post and you can listen below. Celestial Sanctuary also have upcoming UK dates with Frozen Soul and the poster for that is below too.