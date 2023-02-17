Stream UK hip hop/soul artist Wesley Joseph’s new LP ‘GLOW’ + first North American shows announced

Birmingham-born, London-based songwriter/producer/filmmaker Wesley Joseph released his new album, GLOW, today via Secretly Canadian. It's his second full-length, following his 2021 debut ULTRAMARINE (which was published on his own EEVILTWINN imprint). Fittingly, GLOW is a sweeping, cinematic collection of avant hip hop and R&B. “I've never really seen them separately,” Wesley says of music and film. “They kind of just constantly drift into each other. And when they come together, it's like it was meant to be in my head the whole time.”

GLOW has hints of artists like Blood Orange, Bon Iver, Channel Tres, and Frank Ocean--jazzy synths, sprawling strings, and vocal modulations drop in and out and disrupt a straight-ahead genre classification for the album. Tracks like "MONSOON" and "SUGAR DIVE (feat. DEAN)" dig into a poppier, almost clubby sound, while the title track, "COLD SUMMER," and "LIGHT LIGHT" play with tension and release in their more understated production. The constant in the album is Wesley's voice, singing and rapping with smooth, self-assured confidence throughout. Stream GLOW below.

Wesley Joseph is also gearing up for first-ever North American tour dates: LA's Lodge Room on April 28, Toronto's The Garrison on May 4, and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on May 9.

Wesley Joseph -- 2023 Tour Dates

April 28th, 2023 - The Lodge Room, Los Angeles

May 4th, 2023 - The Garrison, Toronto

May 9th, 2023 - Baby's All Right, Brooklyn