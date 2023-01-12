Stream UK metallic hardcore band Going Off’s “Self-Hatred” off upcoming LP

Manchester, UK metallic hardcore band Going Off are releasing their debut album What Makes You Tick? on February 24 via Church Road Records (pre-order). They recently released the singles "More Love" and "Premium Dream," and we're now premiering third single "Self-Hatred." It's a kickass rager, and here's what vocalist Jake Huxley says about it:

Whenever writing for Going Off, lyric themes are birthed from the gut feeling the instrumentation gives me those first play-throughs. The first time I heard "Self-Hatred" kick in, I felt it. It’s one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s just such a heavy and cathartic track for me to play with the guys. It’s one of many reasons I love being involved in hardcore punk music so much. The catharsis heavy music can bring for people with all kinds of personal struggles. The emotions I’ve been able to purge through my songwriting and performing has helped me so much over the years.

Check out the new song and the two previous singles below...

Tracklist

1. More Love

2. Code of Conduct

3. World to Witness

4. Lowlife

5. Premium Dream

6. Self-Hatred

7. Zoo

8. Black White Blue

9. Ugly Heart

10. Flesh Prison

11. In Heaven