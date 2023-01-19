Stream Virginia metalcore band Tan and Handsome’s debut EP & watch their new video

Virginia's Tan and Handsome kicked off 2023 with the release of their self-titled debut EP, a six-song offering of metalcore that's heavy and chaotic at times, catchy and melodic at others, and a little mathy, in the vein of stuff like Every Time I Die and The Chariot. They've also got a video for the song "Cool Enough to Bum One," which premieres in this post. The song is intense and sincere, but Tan and Handsome don't take themselves too seriously, and this video--two minutes of the band members eating food in reverse--is proof of that.

"We’re a band that’s pushing the age-old boundary of how long you should wait to swim after eating," says guitarist Buddy Harlow (who also engineered and mixed the EP). "Good at rocking, bad at talking. This song's about ripping and dipping. Support your local restaurants, support your local pool, support Tan and Handsome. Shout out to Westover."

Tan and Handsome are also in the process of booking an East Coast tour, so stay tuned for more on that. Check out the new video and stream the full EP below.