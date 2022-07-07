Stream Voxtrot’s previously unreleased “Fifteen Minutes” from upcoming comp

Aughts-era indie band Voxtrot are back, with two compilations and a reunion tour. They put out Early Music (which compiled their first two EPs) in May, and they're gearing up to release Cut from the Stone: Rarities and B-Sides this month (7/22). We're now premiering a song from the rarities comp, "Fifteen Minutes," and here's what frontman Ramesh Srivastava says about it:

"Fifteen Minutes" was recorded with Erik Wofford at Cacophony Recorders during the same sessions as "Kindergarten." With the release and touring cycle of our self-titled album complete, we were looking toward the future while celebrating the past — both Raised by Wolves and Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives were recorded with Erik at Cacophony and we wanted to recapture the urgent live aesthetic of those EPs. What I love most about the recordings from these sessions is hearing how cohesive we had become as a band after years of constant touring. Assuming this song would never be released, I held onto elements of the melody and basic chord structure and it slowly became "Wilderness of the Heart," a song featured on my most recent solo album Eternal Spring. Interestingly, both songs address existential loneliness but through different lenses, each uniquely characterized by age and circumstance.

It's got that classic Voxtrot sound, and you can hear it below.

Voxtrot also added second Austin and LA shows to their tour, after selling out the first, and tickets to those go on sale Friday (7/8). As mentioned, the NYC show is on September 17 at Webster Hall with Annie Hart. All dates are listed below.

Voxtrot -- 2022 Tour Dates

September 17 - New York NY @ Webster Hall

September 18 - Washington DC @ Black Cat

September 23 - San Francisco CA @ The Independent

September 24 - Los Angeles CA @ The Regent (SOLD OUT)

September 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex

October 21 - Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

October 22 - Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line

November 11 - Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

November 12 - Austin TX @ The Mohawk (SOLD OUT)