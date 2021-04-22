Stream Walking Bombs’ genre-hopping new album ‘Tears We Should Have Shed’

New York's Walking Bombs are releasing their new album Tears We Should Have Shed this Friday (4/23), and we're premiering a full stream of it ahead of its release. Main member Morgan Y. Evans handled lead vocals, acoustic guitar, trombone, bass, guitar, and piano, and the album also features Elizabeth “Le Fey” DaPena (Globelamp), Sean Paul Pillsworth (Nightmares For A Week, Jerk Magnet), David Brenner (Gridfailure), David Bodie (ex-Time Of Orchids, Divest, Kayo Dot), Taraka Larson (Taraka, ex-Prince Rama), Jack Manley (The Jenifer Shop), and Justin Zipperle (Shadow Witch).

"I’ve always enjoyed bands like Orange 9mm, Faith No More or Swans where even though you knew it was them you might be surprised song to song or album to album by some big stylistic twists and turns," Morgan says. "My own work in bands since 1993 has also reflected that often. This Walking Bombs album explores a lot of punk and hardcore and kind of Type O influences more than some of my other releases with this project that were more grunge or post punk heavy. There’s also a little bit of classic rock influence sprinkled here and there. But it all compliments the general themes of regret for human folly."

"It’s not so much a record about trying styles and “seeing what sticks” cuz fuck what other people think," he adds. "I can’t live my life by that unhealthy metric. It's very important to not take the ability to release a range of music while alive for granted. I almost went into a diabetic coma last year and also have a year of sobriety again. Covid and a lot of intense events of 2020 really made me restless to channel some love and pain. If feels like a triumph that we safely made a record last year."

More recently, Morgan told us, "As Adam Toledo shows us, we need mass healing for society from many wounds. This album is about wrestling with grief, sobriety and ptsd within the disinfo fallout from no consensus reality anymore. S/O to my friend Danny Habo who just passed away, this stream goes out to you."

The album is indeed all over the place, with everything from anthemic punk ragers to folky ballads to brooding goth to noisy industrial and more. It combines things that you very rarely hear on the same LP, and Morgan does it with so much conviction that nothing ever feels out of place. It's a genuinely cool, inventive approach to album-making, and you can hear it for yourself below.