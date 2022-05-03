Stream Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s first Blackstar album in 24 years

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli have finally followed up their classic 1998 Black Star album with No Fear of Time which was produced by Madlib and has features from Black Thought and Yummy Bingham. They've been releasing songs via their Luminary podcast with Dave Chappelle, The Midnight Miracle, and the whole thing is out now to stream. One caveat: it's currently only available to Luminary subscribers, but you can hear opening track "o.G." on YouTube.

"About 3-4 years ago I was visiting Yasiin in Europe and we started to talk about songs to do on an album, so I flew an engineer out just to see what that would be," Kweli said in a statement. "Once I realized this conversation is starting to organically become a creative conversation, I started making sure to have the engineer around at all times. There was one day we were just in a hotel listening to Madlib beats, and he’s like 'Play that Madlib tape again.' I’m playing the beats and he starts doing rhymes to the beats. And that’s how we did the first song."

There's an episode of The Midnight Miracle titled “BUGS BUNNY MATHEMATICX” that serves as audio liner notes to the album and features interviews with Questlove, Michelle Wolf, Niko Is, Narcy, Radio Rahim, Roc Marciano, and Black Thought.

Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

No Fear of Time:

01 o.G.

02 So be it

03 Sweetheart. Sweethard. Sweetodd.

04 The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing

05 Yonders

06 My favorite band

07 No fear of time (Feat. Yummy Bingham)

08 Supreme alchemy

09 Freequency (Feat. Black Thought)