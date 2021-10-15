Stream Young Thug’s new album ‘Punk’ ft. Drake, Future, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone & more

Young Thug has released his new album, Punk. Despite the album title and the fact that Young Thug recently did an NPR Tiny Desk Concert with Travis Barker on drums, this isn't Thugger embracing the whole pop punk/emo/rap thing; it's actually a very somber album, with several songs fueled by soft, arpeggiated guitars and no drums. It's loaded with impressive guests -- Drake, Future, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Gunna, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess, the late Juice WRLD and Mac Miller, and more -- and the star-studded cast does not disappoint. Like a lot of recent mainstream rap albums, it's a little long (20 songs in about 63 minutes), but there's a lot to like about it. Listen below...

Tracklist

​​1. Die Slow (with Strick)

2. Stressed (with J Cole & T-Shyne)

3. Stupid/Asking

4. Recognize Real (with Gunna)

5. Contagious

6. Peepin Out The Window (with Future & BSlime)

7. Rich Nigga Shit (with Juice Wrld)

8. Livin It Up (with Post Malone & A$AP Rocky)

9. Yea Yea Yea

10. Insure My Wrist (with Gunna)

11. Scoliosis (with Lil Double 0)

12. Bubbly (with Drake & Travis Scott)

13. Road Rage

14. Faces

15. Droppin Jewels

16. Fifth Day Dead

17. Icy Hot (with Doja Cat)

18. Love You More (with Nate Ruess, Gunna & Jeff Bhasker)

19. Hate The Game

20. Day Before (with Mac Miller)