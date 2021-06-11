Stream Your Old Droog’s new LP ft. MF DOOM, Aesop Rock, Wiki, Blu, Mick Jenkins & more

The extremely prolific New York rapper Your Old Droog already released two albums with Tha God Fahim this year, and here's yet another new 15-song LP, with guest appearances by the late MF DOOM, Aesop Rock, Blu, Mick Jenkins, Wiki, and Elzhi; and production from Edan, Quelle Chris, Budgie, Awhlee, 88 Keys, and more. It's not easy to keep up with all the music he puts out, but it's worth hearing each new project; his '90s-styles bars always deliver. Listen below.

In related news, Wiki released an excellent new single today called "Uncut Gems" and you can hear that below too.

