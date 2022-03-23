Streetlight Manifesto announce extensive 2022 tour

Long-running ska-punks Streetlight Manifesto played some holiday shows back in December, but had to cancel their New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn due to Omicron, and now they've announced "The Calm Before the Chaos Tour," their most extensive tour in a while. The band says:

As we all try to reboot our new post-but-not-quite-post-yet pandemic lives, today we’re announcing 95% of the shows we have planned for the year! Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you: The Calm Before The Chaos Tour! We’ll be visiting many of the usual cities we regularly hit pre-2020 with a few wild cards thrown in for good measure. We’ve been playing our instruments as much as we normally do these last few years but it’ll be a breath of fresh air to mash on them in front of you guys again, for a change.

The new dates include a return to NYC on September 9 at Terminal 5, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday (3/25) at 10 AM with presales starting Thursday (3/24) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Read about the Catch 22/Streetlight Manifesto classic Keasbey Nights in our list of all-time essential ska albums.

Streetlight Manifesto -- 2022 Tour Dates

7/8 Salt Lake City UT

7/9 Denver CO

7/10 Las Vegas NV

7/11 Tempe AZ

7/12 Anaheim CA

7/13 San Diego CA

7/14 San Francisco CA

7/15 Portland OR

7/16 Seattle WA

8/26 Montreal QC

8/27 Toronto ON

9/2 Tampa FL

9/3 Orlando FL

9/4 Atlanta GA

9/9 New York NY

9/10 Providence RI

9/11 Philadelphia PA

9/23 Houston TX

9/24 Dallas TX

9/25 Austin TX

11/11 New Haven CT

11/12 Silver Spring MD

11/18 Chicago IL

11/19 Royal Oak MI

11/20 Cleveland OH