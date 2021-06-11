Streetlight Manifesto playing fall 2021 shows, tickets on sale now

Ska/punk/etc lifers Streetlight Manifesto haven't released a new album in eight years, but they're still active and they're playing some shows this year, starting with Punk Rock Bowling, followed by four headlining shows in the Northeast. They write:

Announcing the After The Fall Micro Tour! Hello Hi, We Are Back. Well shit, it’s been a hell of a year or two, huh? Not unlike every other musical group out there, we are set to dip our toes into the hopefully virus-free waters of the live music world later this year with a limited run of 4 shows in the Northeast of our recently virus-ravaged country. Those of you who don’t live anywhere near these shows will undoubtedly be sore at us because we are just sticking to our home base area. We have our reasons for doing so and we apologize profusely but if you hang in a little longer you’ll understand why we’re not doing much traveling THIS year. As for our fellow big-hearted but rough around the edges northeasterners, LET’S FRIGGING DO THIS THING. AGAIN. These shows will likely sell out, so get yer butts back here on Friday for when tickets go on sale, please, and thank you. Stay safe out there, frembs.

The mini tour begins in their home state of NJ on November 26 at Starland Ballroom (tickets), followed by shows at Silver Spring's Fillmore on December 3 (tickets), Philly's Union Transfer on December 4 (tickets), and Boston's House of Blues on December 17 (tickets). All dates are on sale now.

Streetlight Manifesto -- 2021 Tour Dates

24 Sep Punk Rock Bowling 2021 Las Vegas, NV

26 Nov Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ

03 Dec The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

04 Dec Union Transfer Philadelphia, PA

17 Dec House Of Blues Boston Boston, MA

--

12 Classic Ska-Punk Albums to Prepare You for the Ska-Punk Revival