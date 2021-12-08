Streetlight Manifesto playing New Year’s Eve in Brooklyn (BV presale)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE PASSWORD HERE.

Ska-punk lifers Streetlight Manifesto have been playing some shows with Catbite and Thick, having already played NJ, Silver Spring, and Philly, with an upcoming sold-out show in Boston on 12/17, and now they've also added a New Year's Eve show in Brooklyn at Warsaw. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/10) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (12/9) at 10 AM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

For more on Streetlight Manifesto, you can read about the Catch 22/Streetlight Manifesto album Keasbey Nights in our list of 64 of the most essential ska albums of all time.

Speaking of Catbite, they're also playing BrooklynVegan-presented shows in Philly and Brooklyn this January with JER, Teenage Halloween, and more. The Philly show is sold out, but the Brooklyn show (which is now 18+) happening at Saint Vitus on 1/8 with opener Common Sage is still on sale.

Watch a video from one of Streetlight's recent NJ shows:

Streetlight Manifesto -- 2021 Tour Dates

12/17 House of Blues Boston, MA w/ Thick

12/31 Warsaw Brooklyn, NY