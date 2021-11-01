Stretch Armstrong joining us on Vans Channel 66 this week

Vans is celebrating the anniversary of House of Vans this week, and for the occasion, we'll be putting on a special edition of The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 on Tuesday, November 2 at 11 AM ET, and our guest for the episode is a NYC legend who's performed at the venue in the past: Stretch Armstrong. As the former co-host of 'The Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Show' radio show with Bobbito Garcia, Stretch had a massive impact on hip hop culture in the '90s. The show helped introduce the world to such artists as Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, the Wu-Tang Clan, DMX, and more. Nas once called it "the most important show in the world."

We'll be chatting with Stretch for the first hour of our show about his own career, and about the '90s New York hip hop scene that he witnessed and helped document in real time. And for the second hour, Stretch will take over our show with a guest DJ set. As always, the show only airs once live and won't be re-broadcast, so tune in Tuesday at 11 AM ET to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.

Our next episode is November 18.

UPCOMING BROOKLYNEGAN SHOWS ON VANS CHANNEL 66

Nov 2 @ 11AM ET: guest Stretch Armstrong

Nov 18 @ 11AM ET: stay tuned for details!