Strike Anywhere’s favorite songs of 2020

Melodic punk/hardcore veterans Strike Anywhere returned this year with their first record in 11 years, Nightmares of the West (on Pure Noise), and it's not just a great comeback but one of the best punk records of the year. It already cracked year-end lists by members of I Am The Avalanche, Be Well, and Western Addiction, and it'll surely end up on others too.

We asked Strike Anywhere what music they liked most this year, and they made us a playlist of their 45 favorite songs of 2020, including tracks by Nothing, Dropdead, The Chats, NØ MAN, Laura Jane Grace, Be Well, Run The Jewels, Grimes, Chubby and the Gang, Skeletal Remains, Archers of Loaf, Uniform, Superchunk, The Spits, The Bouncing Souls, The Bug & Dis Fig, Bruce Springsteen, The Lawrence Arms, Hot Snakes, Thurston Moore, Thou, Bob Mould, Neil Young, Hum, Myrkur, Coriky, and more. It's an awesome selection of songs, and you can check out the whole thing for yourself below.

For more on Strike Anywhere, read our recent interview with vocalist Thomas Barnett on the new EP, the 2020 protests, punk activism, and more.

