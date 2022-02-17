Stromae announces North American tour, Madison Square Garden included

Belgian star Stromae recently revealed that he'd be coming to the US to play Coachella, and now he revealed that he'll be back on our shores in the fall for a North American tour that hits NYC, San Francisco, Boston, DC, Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and Quebec City.

The NYC show is at the iconic Madison Square Garden on November 21, and tickets for that show go on sale Friday, February 25 at 10 AM with various presales beforehand. All dates are listed below.

Stromae's new album Multitude comes out March 4 via Darkroom/Interscope (pre-order) and you can watch the video for recent single "L'enfer" below.

Stromae -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

04/16 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

04/23 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

10/21 – Pacific Coliseum – Vancouver, BC

10/25 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

11/21 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

11/25 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QUE

11/26 – Bell Centre – Montreal, QUE

11/29 – Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON

12/03 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

12/06 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA

12/11 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, QUE