Stromae played Madison Square Garden with Sho Madjozi (night 1 pics & video)

Belgian star Stromae returned from a hiatus with his first album since 2013, Multitude, in March, and after playing Coachella in April, he's back in North America for a fall tour, which stopped in NYC on Monday night (11/21) for the first of two shows at Madison Square Garden with Sho Madjozi. Check out pictures from night one by Ryan Muir, along with some attendee-taken video clips, below.

Stromae plays MSG again tonight (11/22), and tickets are still available.