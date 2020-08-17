Student gets a D in art, picks up report card in amazing homemade GWAR costume

London student Lani Hernandez-David describes himself as a "self taught 18 year old who likes to make masks," and who has been documenting his art on Instagram. His creations include tributes to Slipknot, a very good mask and costume of GWAR's Oderus Urungus, and more.

As reported by Kerrang, on Friday he went to pick her A-level grades. "So today I dressed in my home made Oderus Urungus to pick up my A-level school results. I got a B in design technology and a D in art... oh well. All I’d like to say is that you don’t need the highest grades and you don’t need to go to Hollywood to be able to create cool shit." Indeed, Lani!

GWAR were quick to come to Lani's defence. "Imagine going to pick up your grades in a home made Oderus custume and getting a D for art," wrote GWAR in their own Instagram post. "School sucks, @_lani_mask_ rules."

Check out more pictures of Lani's GWAR costume and masks below.

In other news, GWAR have a new streaming variety show and Beefcake the Mighty is on Cameo.