Studio Ghibli Fest returning for 2021

After not being able to happen in 2020 because of COVID, Studio Ghibli Fest is back this fall with four of Hayao Miyazaki's most beloved films returning to theaters for screenings. Spirited Away (celebrating its 20th anniversary), Howl's Moving Castle, Castle in the Sky (celebrating its 35th anniversary), and My Neighbor Totoro screen for three days each, either in their original Japanese with subtitles, or dubbed in English, in October (Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle), November (Castle in the Sky), and December (My Neighbor Totoro). Exclusive bonus content will also be shown.

Find trailers for all four films and the full schedule below, and get tickets here.

Studio Ghibli Fest 2021 Schedule:

Spirited Away 20th Anniversary

Sunday, October 3, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, October 4, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Howl’s Moving Castle

Sunday, October 24, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, October 25, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, October 28, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Castle in the Sky 35th Anniversary

Sunday, November 14, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, November 15, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)

My Neighbor Totoro

Sunday, December 5, 2021, 3:00 PM (English Dubbed)

Monday, December 6, 2021, 7:00 PM (Japanese with Subtitles)

Thursday, December 9, 2021, 7:00 PM (English Dubbed)