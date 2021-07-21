Sturgill Simpson announces new album ‘The Ballad of Dood and Juanita’ ft. Willie Nelson

Sturgill Simpson has announced a new album, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, due digitally and on CD on August 20, with a vinyl release coming December 3 (pre-order). A press release call its a concept album, and Sturgill says, "I just wanted to write a story—not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back," adding that the music is a "rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella." It was written and recorded in less than a week, and features the same musicians from Sturgill's two Cuttin' Grass bluegrass albums. One song features Willie Nelson. Artwork and tracklist below.

Sturgill also has an upcoming tour, including a sold-out five-night runa t NYC's Webster Hall and a three-night run at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (tickets on sale 7/23 at 10 AM CT). He also plays part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour and Farm Aid 2021.

Tracklist

Prologue

Ol’ Dood (part I)

One In the Saddle, One On the Ground

Shamrock

Played Out

Sam

Juanita (featuring Willie Nelson)

Go In Peace

Epilogue

Ol’ Dood (part II)