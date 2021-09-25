Sturgill Simpson cancels upcoming shows

Sturgill Simpson was scheduled to begin a five-night run at Webster Hall in NYC this week, from September 28-October 2, and he also had three dates coming up after that at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, on November 18-20. He's now cancelled all of those shows. A statement on his Instagram reads, "I am extremely disappointed and sorry to have to inform all of you that all five performances this week in New York at Webster Hall AND all three performances in Nashville at The Ryman Auditorium in November are officially cancelled. All tickets will be fully refunded. Much like last year, 2021 (in the most consensual way possible) can ALSO go fornicate with itself."

Sturgill was also forced to cancel his Farm Aid set and some Outlaw Music Festival appearances. About those, he wrote:

Verified

Lost my voice completely.

Been four days still no better..hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from backstage campfire at Merlefest or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal chords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months. That most stupid.

Missing shows.

Missing my bluegrass band.

Missing more shows.

Super bummed.

Feel awful. Everything went to shit in Charlotte. Woke up completely hoarse. Tried all day make it work but 7:30pm clear it wasn't happening. Not sure why it took an hour to announce..I guess the venue wanted to sell more beer. Woulda walked out in Charlotte and told ya myself but sorta couldnt talk.

Either way, Very sorry Charlotte.

Very sorry Atlanta.

Very sorry Maryland.

Very sorry Farm Aid.

Thank you Tyler for stepping up. I'll get my money back from you in a poker game. But bluegrass album is reaching people. Won a Best of Americana Award!! No promotion. Just music fans. Sorry if I let you down. Hate letting people down. Grateful to you for letting me play the music in my heart. Am Happy. Yes I own a buffalo coat.

Feel better soon, Sturgill! Stream his new album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita below.